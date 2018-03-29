Fuse ODG Buses 200 Kids To Watch Black Panther Movie At Silverbird

UK based Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG, has disclosed that his musical career is not to enrich himself but to help the poor and vulnerable in the society.

Speaking to Joy News’ MzGee, the ‘Azonto’ hitmaker stated that his quest to see others make it in life is the reason why he and his team built the ‘Wood Word Mission’ school for the less privileged in Akosombo.

Apart from providing education for the kids, Fuse ODG is also committed to harnessing the talents and creativity of his pupils.

In line with that, ODG bused 200 of his pupils to Silverbird Cinema to watch the epic American Marvel Studios movie; Black Panther.

“I just feel like as an artiste with the opportunity and blessings that I have, I need to use it to help other people. My purpose is not just to make music; it’s to help other people. And these kids are kids from a primary school that we built in Akosombo.”

According to Fuse;

“It’s a school that we built from scratch; we started in 2007. So it’s been a long time since we started building the school. It was way before my music actually blew up globally. So it’s a school that we started from the foundation so when my music blew up, I decided to contribute a lot more to it because I had the platform”

“And now, we’re working to raise money to build a secondary school so right now, it’s just a primary school”

When asked about what motivated him to bus 200 kids from his school to Silverbird to watch the Black Panther movie, he said;

“It’s such a pleasure. To be able to bring them to Accra for them to watch an international movie that’s like the highest selling movie of all time is a blessing.”

“Because it’s not just any movie, it’s a movie that promotes self-love and pride in our culture so it’s such a pleasure to see these kids enjoy it, they had a great time, and it’s an experience they’ll remember forever.”