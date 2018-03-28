TV Africa Name Judges For First Ever Dance Reality Show

TV Africa' first-ever dance reality show, Bumper To Bumper has named renowned dance lecturer Terry Bright Fosu and famed dancer Adjetey Sowah as lead and supporting judges respectively.

Terry Bright Fosu who will be playing a key role on the show as a permanent judge and as such he will be offering constructive criticisms to the contestants to shape their careers.

Terry with his several years of experience and immense contribution to the development indigenous Ghanaian dance makes him the preferred choice as lead judge for Bumper to Bumper.

According to him his one of his greatest passion to train dancers who will impact arts and society positively. He also mentions that the thought of TV Africa bringing people together to dance and show their skills on Bumper To Bumper is a great fantastic idea and he is excited to be part of it.

PaaKwesiAckom, executive producer of the show in an interview stated that Bumper To Bumper is TV Africa's initiative to empower the youth.

About The Judges

Terry Bright Fosu is currently an Assistant Lecturer at the University of Ghana, School of Performing Arts, and Department of Dance Studies

He has sat as a judge on similar shows including Dance Fever, Boogie Down, Street Dance, Talented Kids and Amazing Child. He has also choreographed and directed dances and plays for several pageants like Miss World Exquisite, Male Model Africa, Miss Legon, Miss Ghana and Miss Ghana/ Lebanon.

Terry will be supported on the judge's panel by Adjetey Sowah who rose to fame in the late 90's as one of Ghana's finest dancers.

Adjetey's appearance on Bumper to Bumper will serve a great inspiration, considering the vast experience the multiple award-winning dancers brings to the game.He has trained and served as an icon to a lot of Ghanaian dancers.

The two judges will be ably assisted by a guest judge every week of the show.