Green Festival Slated For Cape Coast

The 2018 edition of Green Festival will take place at the Addison Square Gardens in Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital, on Friday and Saturday, March 30 and 31 respectively, with a number of music and dance groups from Denmark and Ghana coming to perform.

The groups, consisting of solo musicians and poets, are African Footprint International, Soul Winners, Twerampong Traditionals, Back House, Akoma Pa Cultural Troupe and Ghana National College Band.

Others are Oguaa Secondary Technical Band, Footprint Accra, individuals like Mariane Siem (Danish Theatre Director), Fritz the Poet, Elorm and master drummer Okutey.

The festival will also witness a number of workshops and seminars, which will be moderated by Danish and Ghanaian professionals.

Under the direction of Samuel Kweku Addison, the festival, which will also host some performances at the Ghana National College in Cape Coast, is aimed at organizing and facilitating a cultural exchange programme between artistes in the Scandinavian countries and the African continent – especially Ghana.

Subsequent to it will be a one-week international summer festival in the Danish city of Aarhus in conjunction with the Pan African Festival in Denmark, while highlighting the need to preserve and protect the environment at all times.

It is being organized by African Footprint International in collaboration with the Royal Academy of Music, Maths Records, Klejtrup Musikefterskole, Den Rytmisk Højskole, Vestergaardskolen, Addisons Mighty Works Aps (all in Denmark) and Hello Afrika (Hungary).