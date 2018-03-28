Upswing Outdoors Music Equipment In Accra

Some media personnel inspecting the Yamaha music products at the new showroom

Upswing Music Company (UMC) LTD, a major dealer in sound equipment, on Monday, outdoored a new outlet at Labone in Accra to announce its ultramodern and quality Yamaha Pro -Audio music products.

Located opposite the Labone Arcade building, the new showroom aims at providing easy access for customers, mostly stakeholders in the music industry to acquire their quality musical equipment instead of traveling far for it.

Among products at the new showroom are music keyboards, music studio mixers, high power speakers, amplifiers and saxophones among others.

General Manager of UMC, Joseph Mbrokoh Ewoal, speaking at the ceremony, said their products are not only of great quality but also affordable.

He has added that his company seeks to “introduce and provide Ghanaian pro-audio and music community with all necessary resources to stay abreast with the ever increasing advancement in the global pro-audio and music space.

“Over the years our delight has been in always exceeding the expectations of our clients through our loyalty and commitment to our work and to those we serve,” he said.

Upswing Music is a leader in sound management in Ghana and the West African sub-region. It employs the latest sound technology in the assessment, design and deployment of quality music and public address systems for churches, airports, hotel conference halls as well as outdoor public address systems.

The Monday outdooring of the new showroom is to affirm its status in that industry.