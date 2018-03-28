Harvest Gospel Choir Rolls Out Celestial Praise On March 30

The evergreen Harvest Gospel Choir of the Harvest International Ministries says, it is set and ready for an unforgettable evening of a jam rocking celestial praise at the newly plush Fantasy Dome on Good Friday, March 30.

It has been over three months of intense spiritual, practical and technical rehearsals just for this year’s Harvest Praise. According to Pastor Yaw Antwi-Dadzie, the Director of the Harvest Gospel Choir, “we have moved to the 5th gear and we are coasting all the way to the final day of the ministration – March 30.”

In an interview, Pastor Yaw Antwi-Dadzie assured that patrons of this year’s Harvest Praise will be treated to a mix of contemporary local and foreign gospel tunes. “We will experience ninja, jump to the USA, continue to Australia and land you safely in Ghana in praise to our God.”

As part of their performances, the Harvest Gospel Choir will take patrons to a GH Gospel memory lane, reminiscing with some evangelistic songs dating as far back as 1979 – precisely “the songs that got us born again,” he added.

Individual talents such as Dominic Oduro-Antwi with “Kyere me woakwan,” Kakra Nartey with “3y3 Adom,” Rev. Nana Folson with “You Specialize,” Richard Green with “Konkron” Ramzy with “Asomdwee” and yours truly, Pastor Yaw Antwi-Dadzie with “Almighty Omintinmmnin” are also feverishly preparing to spark up a different flavour of worship and praise at the Fantasy Dome.

As Pastor Yaw Antwi-Dadzie puts it, “our audience will experience a total turn around in a Bigger, Better, Greater way.”

It is only one session starting at 4 pm. Tickets can be purchased by dialing short code *447*15# for e-delivery.

Tickets are also available at all HCI branches, all uniBank branches, Citi Fm, Sunny Fm, Sweet Melodies FM, Airport Shell and online at harvestpraiseofficial.com and mysoftticket.com.

Harvest Praise at 20 is powered by the Harvest International Ministries in Partnership with Unibank and Citi FM.