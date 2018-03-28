Theatre Can Tackle Indiscipline In Ghana - Veteran Actor Explains How

Veteran actor Oscar Provencal has touted the potential of using theatre in tackling issues of indiscipline amongst Ghanaians.

Speaking to Hitz News at 1 on the occasion of the World Theatre Day, the actor stressed the need for theatre to be held in reverence, as it is a potent tool to shape behaviour.

“Theatre and film are meant for national development. It helps to entertain, it helps to inform, and it helps to entertain. It should be used as a tool for behavioural change,” he stated.

According to the actor, popularly called ‘Inspector Bediako’, issues of indiscipline and negative attitudes are a core part of the country’s challenges, and theatre has the tendency to tackle such.

“We have a challenge in this country in terms of behavioural and attitudinal change and indiscipline within our society,” he opined.

He suggested, therefore, “let’s begin to use theatre as a positive tool, for national development.”

World Theatre Day is observed on March 27 annually. Initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute, the day is set aside to celebrate theatre and the fine arts.