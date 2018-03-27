Death Is Knocking On Stonebwoy’s Door – Prophet Warns

Since the death of female dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns, many self-acclaimed prophets have invaded the system with all sorts of death prophecies.

Some prophets have said more celebrities are going to die after Ebony, and one name that was mention is Shatta Wale.

But now, another “man of God” by name Prophet Affran, has said he has seen in a vision that Stonebwoy will also die.

According to him, Stonebwoy must return some items belonging to Zylofon Records, otherwise, he would die.

Prophet Cosmos Wlaker Affran made this revelation in a post he shared on Facebook.

It would be recalled that Stonebwoy has recently had a brawl with Zylofon Records in which gunshots were fired.

Though Stonebwoy has indicated by his many posts of social media that he is no longer interested in the Zylofon deal, Zylofon Records maintains that Stonebwoy is still on their record label.

Check out Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran’s post: