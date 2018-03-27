I Will Marry My Husband Again - Ebony’s Mother Hints

The death of Dancehall artiste Ebony, might spark a reunion between her parents who have been divorced for a long time.

Beatrice Oppong, mother of the late Ebony Reigns, although non-committal, has hinted that patching up things with her ex-husband is on the cards.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Silver FM, the host who expressed joy at seeing Beatrice and Ebony's father together at the funeral of their deceased daughter, said it would be great if she gets back together with Nana Poku-Kwarteng.

“It was nice seeing you and Mr. Kwarteng move together during the funeral. My prayer is to see the two of you get together again on the occasion of your daughter's death,” the host said.

In a response that subtly proves a possibility of the comeback of the divorced parents, Ebony's mother replied: “I've heard you.”

Ebony grew up being with her father and lived almost all of her life with him because her mother travelled to the UK after she had been divorced from her father.

Born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, Ebony died on 8th February, 2018 with two other friends when returning from a visit at Sunyani.

Listen to the interview below:

