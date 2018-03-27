modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
55 minutes ago | General News

Photos: Selina Beb Showcases Kente At 2018 New Orleans Fashion Week

MyJoyOnline
Photos: Selina Beb Showcases Kente At 2018 New Orleans Fashion Week

Ghanaian accessory brand Selina Beb, once again carried the flag of Ghana high when she showcased her latest collection the “Kente Collection” at the New Orleans Fashion Week in the US.

The Kente Collection was inspired by Selina Bebaako-Mensah, Creative Director and CEO of the brand to design a collection that truly portrays the beautiful Ghanaian culture and identity.

Selina Beb had a spectacular finale show where she joined a diverse group of designers and fashionistas for the eighth edition of the New Orleans Fashion Week.

The Kente Collection features the Selina Beb handbags in several variants and accessories handmade with the authentic woven Kente fabric embellished with colourful beads.

Expressing her excitement for this feat, Ms Bebaako-Mensah remarks that she is glad to have had the opportunity to showcase her latest Kente Collection and represented Ghana to the world.

She said, “It’s been a pleasure to have been able to explore and design amazing handbags and accessories out of our “Kente” fabric which represents a key part of our Ghanaian cultural heritage.”

The New Orleans Fashion Week is a great platform with a driving force that unites fashion professionals in a series of high-end runway shows, presentations, pop-up boutiques, networking opportunities and social experiences.

Selina Beb is an award-winning designer recognised globally for making authentic African inspired handbags and accessories.

She was recently awarded at the Bi-Annual European & International Women Inventors (EIWIIN) in Italy and have showcased in major fashion shows including African Fashion Week London, Glitz Africa Fashion Week amongst others.

See photos below:

327201833617 7093201856542 6798219884590

327201833617 122775474770 9403808329513

327201833617 8664906412776 7702449828593

327201833618 1165940700874 2906997049796

327201833618 9707633443797 8928813515489

327201833618 3047255763111 8648454408989

327201833618 2015877615919 4465969639468

327201833619 4517048950772 939332293656

327201833619 722564821804 6168216507830

327201833619 3520528129094 4354081284565

327201833619 6602449080544 1054206461852

327201833619 1100088469735 1788839155031

327201833620 8384127337278 3468235346333

327201833620 8967848957154 8856290062475

327201833620 7747500560246 3026916984261

327201833620 6488515996374 4840702416789

327201833620 4244510750907 8378932170518

327201833620 4202630188626 5299340340670

327201833621 1285929220314 3910263632424

327201833621 4228153856160 4222073872314

327201833621 2558718041413 6132920365573

327201833621 8576932405276 6964655881074

327201833621 6961141548119 9188386115969

327201833622 3132872388905 481669677214

327201833623 9714025757741 6500180360033

Osei Ameyaw Sister-In-Law Grabs 11 Contracts
Contracts awarded to the sister-in-law has raised questions of conflict of interest.

body-container-line