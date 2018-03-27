Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo Named ‘Favourite African Star’

Ugandan entertainer Eddy Kenzo has scooped a second international award in one week, following his win at the 2018 Kid's Choice Awards organized by Nickelodeon.

Eddy Kenzo was announced winner of the 'Favourite African Star' category, beating off stiff competition from South African rapper Cassper Nyovest; athlete Caster Semenya; Nigerian entertainers, Davido and child comedian Emmanuella and Tanzanian pop star Diamond Platnumz.

''Congratulations Uganda! Congratulations East Africa! Congratulations Africa! Congratulations Eddy Kenzo! Team Eddy Kenzo, we did it. I'm speechless,” Kenzo posted on his official Facebook page.

The winners were announced at the awards ceremony held in Los Angeles, United States, on Saturday.

The win comes just days after he had been announced the winner of the 'Best African Entertainer' in the 36th International Reggae and World Music Awards, in Miami, United States.

The Ugandan superstar is celebrated in the East African nation and has seen his star rise ever since he shot to global fame with his 'Sitya Loss' hit single.