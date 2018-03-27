Miss Ghana Organizes Blood Donation Campaign

Miss Ghana Foundation, the charity arm of the Miss Ghana pageant, has organised a blood donation exercise to help stock the National Blood Bank.

The annual exercise was also to educate the public on the need to voluntarily donate blood to save lives. It included other activities such as a free eye screening by the staff from St Thomas Hospital and a general medical screening by staff from C&J Medical Services.

The donation exercise was held at the Rawlings Park on Saturday, February 24 from 9:00am to 5:00pm, and it saw hundreds of people in the area volunteering to donate blood.

Over the years, past Miss Ghana queens have taken up different social projects that help transform and positively impact lives of the most vulnerable or less-privileged in the society under the foundation.

Every quarter, the Miss Ghana queens organise a blood drive to help stock the National Blood Bank with the necessary blood it needs.

This year was no different. Miss Ghana 60 years on queen, Miss Margaret Mwintuur Dery, and her runner-ups, Miss Priscilla Gameli and Miss Marigold Frimpong, as part of their responsibilities as the ambassadors for the National Blood Service stepped out to encourage people to donate.

The turnout was highly encouraging and all donors were educated before the process of donating. They were also refreshed right after the process and went away with lovely goody bags.

The blood drive was supported by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Verna, Dr Malt, MPG, Hotees, Magnum Security Services, St Thomas Hospital and C&J Medical Services.