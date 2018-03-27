3Music Awards Organisers Apologise To Shatta Wale, Others For Performance Fiasco

Shatta Wale

Organisers of the 3Music Awards have apologised to Shatta Wale and other artistes who were inadvertently denied the opportunity to perform at the maiden edition of the event held on Saturday, March 24 at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

Shatta Wale, Tinny, Kwesi Arthur, Kuami Eugene and Kidi were scheduled to perform at the awards night but that did not happen, something the organisers mentioned was a “regrettable mix up”

A statement signed by Sadiq Abdulai added that Shatta Wale, who showed unflinching commitment to performing at the night “was, indeed, present at backstage” Saturday night “until the inadvertent and regrettable mix up”.

“We express our unreserved apologies to Shatta Wale, his fans as well as all patrons who were eagerly anticipating to see him on stage,” the statement revealed.

They have congratulated all the award winners and nominees for the awards.

“We also appreciate and commend the breathtaking performances of the array of stars who graced the event,” it added.

The organisers also expressed their gratitude to all stakeholders whose various roles made the maiden edition of the 3Music Awards successful.

“Our long-held vision, which was finally actualised couldn't have been made possible without the immense contributions of various individuals, brands and organisations,” the statement said.

It particularly mentioned the Media General Group, Fantasy Entertainment, Solid Multimedia, James Korsah-Brown Foundation, Ark Events, Rhythmz Africa, Big Ideas, TimeSquare Events & Rentals, Zylofon Media, NASCO Electronics and Betway Ghana.

The statement also thanked patrons who thronged the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre to grace the occasion, as well as those who watched it live on TV3.