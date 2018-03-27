Amakye Dede, Sarkodie, Others To Rock Abrantie Spot @ Agogo This Easter

The Abrantie Spot & Entertainment Centre located at Agogo in the Ashanti Region will host a four-day musical event dubbed 'Easter Musical Jam' as part of activities lined-up to celebrate this year's Easter.

The four-day event which will kick off on Friday, March 30 will witness performance from Abrantie Amakye Dede, Nana Tuffour, Pat Thomas, Obrafour, Bisa Kdei, Apollo High Kings Band and a host of others.

The jam, which is being organised by Abrantie Spot & Entertainment, in collaboration with Apollo Kings Band and High King Lodge, is expected to attract a large number of music fans in Agogo and its environs.

In a chat with BEATWAVES, the organisers disclosed that on Friday, March 30 (Good Friday), the Abrantie Spot will come alive with the 'Akwaaba Bash' and a ladies' night featuring Apollo High Kings Band.

On Saturday March 31, there will be a live band musical jam which will feature Pat Thomas and two guest artistes.

Obrafour and Bisa Kdei will take the stage on Easter Sunday, April 1 to treat patrons to unforgettable live musical performances.

On Easter Monday evening, the venue will host the biggest highlife/hiplife musical jam dubbed 'Old School Meets New School'.

The event will feature Abrantie Amakye Dede, Sarkodie and other artistes.

This year's Agogo Easter celebration at the Abrantie Spot & Entertainment Centre will not only be about music but also a sizzling mix bag of pure entertainment served on one menu.

The event organisers have put together a mouth-watering package to ensure that patrons have a very memorable Easter celebration.