I Deleted My Facebook Account Because Of Harsh Criticisms – Maame Dokono Reveals

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, also known as Maame Dokono, says she deleted her social media account due to harsh words from the critics.

Speaking at the forecourt of the Parliament House where the late Dancehall diva, Ebony Reigns was laid in state, Maame Dokono said a lot of Ghanaians are judgemental when it comes to appreciating the craft of others.

The actress told Adom TV’s Sister Sandy that she couldn’t fathom why a mammoth crowd would gather to pay their last respect to Ebony but failed to show her the same amount of love when she needed it the most in life.

According to her, she believed "Ebony was a young but talented musician wanting to do a lot of things in life [because] that was her art."

"People should have left her alone but a lot of Ghanaians are judgmental and hypocrites," Maame Dokono stated

Asked if she faced similar critics when she burst into the limelight, she answered in the affirmative, saying “I was almost forty when I became a superstar. I wasn’t listening to what people said so I went on and on”.

Maame Dokono further maintained that she closed her social media account because “I didn’t want anyone to criticize me… I always wanted to do what God puts on my mind.”