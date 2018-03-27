I Nearly 'Died' When Kojo Antwi Invited Me For A Collaboration – Joey B

Hiplife artiste, Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin, popularly known as Joey B, has said he "nearly died" the first time he spoke with Ghanaian legendary artiste, Kojo Antwi on phone.

"When he [Kojo Antwi] called me....and wanted to work with me, I wanted to die in my bed…,” Joey B told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Friday.

Joey B who is known to have sampled songs by legends Kojo Antwi, Ofori Amponsah and Gyedu-Blay Ambolley said he did so because he "wanted to honour and make them proud…"

He admitted he wronged sampling some songs without consent and urged colleagues in the industry as well as upcoming artistes not to repeat the behaviour because it violates the copyright law.

He said the encounter with these musicians motivated him to work harder to better his career since he started as a rapper in the music industry.

He also confessed his admiration and respect for Ofori Amponsah since he looks up to him as a father when it comes to singing as a professional artiste.

“He is proud of me. What I did wasn’t the right way but I thought I was making them proud. Now I can say Ofori is my daddy. I call him Daddy…,” he said.