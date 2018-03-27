Dhat Gyal thanks Zylofon media for educational sponsorship

Rising Sixteen years old Ghanaian musician Dhat Gyal has thanked the Chief Executive Officer of Entertainment Company Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah for offering to sponsor her academic education.

Dhat Gyal expressed profound gratitude towards Nana Appiah Mensah during her performance at the maiden edition of the Ghana Fashion Awards which was held at the La Palm Royal Hotel on Sunday 25th March, 2018.

” I am very glad for the scholarship from Zylofon Media. I will be forever grateful to the CEO of Zylofon for his kindness and support”, she added.

Dhat Gyal who has been nominated in the Vodafone Ghana Music Award’s ‘Unsung’ category, recently told celebrity entertainment journalist Attractive Mustapha that she needed financial support so she could further her education to the senior high school.

According to her, she was unable to continue her education because her mother who was her backbone, passed away.

Upon recommendations and proposals by Socrate Safo, Director of Projects at the National Commission on Culture, Nana Appiah Mensah decided to put her ‘Dhat Gyal’ on the Zylofon Arts Fund to see her through her secondary education.

The Zylofon Arts Fund is a scheme structured to support the various creative arts arms of the nation both locally and internationally, to boost the prominence of the Arts and Tourism in Ghana.

The official opening of the fund’s secretariat and official presentation to the various beneficiaries took place on March 23 at the Zylofon Arts Fund Secretariat adjacent Lord Of the wings inside East Legon, Accra.

Her management team in a separate chat confirmed to attractivemustapha.com after the program that they have met the Zylofon Arts Fund Board and plans are far advanced for the young musician to get back to school whilst she continues with her music.



