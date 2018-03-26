Joy FM Awarded For contribution To Growth Of Music

3Music Awards has recognised Joy FM for the station’s contribution to music and entertainment with its flagship show, ‘Night with the Stars’.

The maiden edition of the awards that came off at the all-new 17,000-seater-capacity Fantasy Dome, was attended by hundreds who joined organisers to honour deserving musicians.

The Minister of Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid in presenting the award praised Joy FM, for its conscious effort in promoting entertainment as well as Ghanaian talents.

“Joy FM has done tremendously well for the entertainment industry in Ghana,” he stated.

In particular, 3Music recognised Joy FM’s flagship event ‘Night with the Stars’ for “doing very well in promoting local artistes”.

The host of Drive Time on Joy FM, Lexis Bill, receiving the award on behalf of the station, pledged the stations continuous contribution to the promotion of Ghanaian music.

Other media houses honoured were TV3 for its long-running music show, Music Music, the Graphic Showbiz newspaper as well as Peace FM.