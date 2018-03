Ebony Wins Female Artiste Of The Year; Patapaa Grabs First Award At 3Music Awards

Late dancehall artiste, Ebony has been adjudged 'Female Artiste of the Year' at the maiden edition of the 3Music Awards which came off at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra last Saturday.

Ebony beat Becca, Joyce Blessing, Adina, MzVee and Sista Afia to win the award on a day that she was laid to rest at the Osu Cemetary in Accra.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway. She was returning to Accra after visiting her mother on February 8. Her childhood friend and assistant, Franky Kuri, and their bodyguard also died in the crash.

At the same Awards, Swedru-based artiste, Patapaa picked up his first award ever after his song, 'One Corner' went viral in Ghana and other parts of the world.

'One Corner' beat 'Taking Over' by Shatta Wale feat SM Militants, 'Confessions' by Kofi Kinaata, 'Ladder' by Lil Win and 'Bronya' by Wutah to win the 'Viral Song of the Year' award.

Other winners on the night included Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie and Davido.

See the full list of winners below:

DJ OF THE YEAR

1. DJ Slim

2. DJ Andy Dosty

3. DJ Vyrusky

4. Vision DJ

5. DJ Mic Smith – Winner

6. DJ Wobete

7. DJ Kaxtro

8. DJ Mensah

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR

1. Piesie Esther

2. Patience Nyarko

3. Joyce Blessing

4. Joe Mettle- Winner

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR

1. Sarkodie – Winner

2. E.L

3. Guru

4. Medikal

5. M.anifest

6. Yaa Pono

7. Flowking Stone

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR

1. One Corner by Patapaa – Winner

2. Taking Over by Shatta Wale feat SM Militants

3. Confessions – Kofi Kinaata

4. Ladder – Lil Win

5. Bronya – Wutah

FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR

1. Bhim Nation

2. Eliens

3. M.anifans

4. Sark Nation

5. Gadam Nation

6. High Grade Family

7. Shatta Movement – Winner

BEST GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL ACT OF THE YEAR

1. Big Shaq (UK)

2. Stormzy (UK) – Winner

3. Fuse ODG (UK)

4. Reggie & Bollie

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

1. Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

2. Toofan (Togo)

3. Davido (Nigeria) – Wnner

4. Teckno (Nigeria)

5. Mayorkun (Nigeria)

6. Runtown (Nigeria)

7. Wizkid (Nigeria)

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

1. Lil Win

2. Nana Yaa

3. Kumi Guitar- Winner

4. Wutah

5. Daddy Lumba

6. Becca

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR

1. Stonebwoy – Winner

2. Ras Kuuku

3. Samini

4. Ebony Reigns

5. Shatta Wale

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

1. Overdose by Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz -Winner

2. Be my Woman – Manifest feat Mi Casa

3. Sunshine by Joey B

4. Dream – Kumi Guitar

5. Respek – Captain Planet

6. Makoma – R2bees

7. Kojo Cue, Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper

MALE ACT OF THE YEAR

1. Shatta Wale- Winner

2. Stonebwoy

3. Sarkodie

4. Kidi

5. Fancy Gadam

6. Joe Mettle

7. Kuame Eugene

INSTAGRAM STAR OF THE YEAR

1. Joe Mettle

2. Sarkodie

3. Becca

4. Stonebwoy- Winner

5. Reggie Rockstone

6. MzVee

7. Sister Debbie

FACEBOOK STAR OF THE YEAR

1. Criss Waddle

2. Stonebwoy

3. Sarkodie

4. Herty Borngreat

5. M.anifest

6. Shatta Wale- Winner

7. Maccassio

MOST EVENTFUL SNAPCHAT CHANNEL

1. Becca – Winner

2. D-Black

3. Medikal

4. KiDi

5. Stonebwoy

6. Shatta Wale

7. Shatta Michy

BEST TWITSTAR

1. Reggie Rockstone

2. Wanlov

3. Shatta Wale

4. Sarkodie

5. Sister Derby

6. Manifest

7. Stonebwoy- Winner

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

1. Taking Over by Shatta Wale feat. Captan, Addi Self & Joint 77 (SM Militants)

2. Pain Killer by Sarkodie feat. Runtown

3. My Baby by Magnom feat. Joey B

4. Total Cheat by Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie – Winner

5. Bo Noo Ni (No One Else) by Joe Mettle feat. Luigi Maclean

6. Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx feat Sarkodie

7. Tonight – R2bees feat Wizkid

BREAKOUT ACT OF THE YEAR

1. KiDi

2. Patapaa

3. King Promise

4. Kuami Eugene

5. Kurl Songx

6. Maccassio – Winner

GROUP OF THE YEAR

1. VVIP

2. Wutah

3. Galaxy – Winner

4. R2Bees

5. Keche

FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR

1. Ebony Reigns – Winner

2. Becca

3. Joyce Blessing

4. Adina

5. MzVee

6. Sista Afia

SONG OF THE YEAR

1.Ayoo – Shatta Wale – Winner

2.My Name – Stonebwoy

3.Sponsor – Ebony

4.Pain Killer – Sarkodie featuring Runtown

5.Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam

6.Bo no ni – Joe Mettle featuring Luigi McClean

7.Angela – Kuami Eugene

8.Odo – Kidi

9.Oh Yeah – King Promise

10.Confessions – Kofi Kinaata

HONORARY AWARDS

OUTSTANDING EVENT HOUSE

CharterHouse – Winner

OUTSTANDING MUSICIAN

Kojo Antwi