Citi Fm's DJ Armani Joins The League Of Married Men



Citi Fm's DjArmaniGh has now joined the likes of Ameyaw debrah and Frederick Nuamah on table of men who are off the market.

The very discreet media personality who has been in the radio business over a decade shared shots from the private ceremony in the United Kingdom and captioned one "“When will you marry” “When will you marry”??? S3 Asa!!!!!"

Dj Armani who doubles as a banker kept his personal life away from the prying media so this has left many with no clue about his big day and the lucky woman he found though we are told the love pair have been spotted a number times in Accra. Armani who once worked at Joy Fm has been in the U.K for the past few days where we believe the milestone occasion went down. With some Banker's kind of dance moves [Press Play] and checkout how the veteran DJ pulled out some bodak yellow papers and splash it on his wife. Congrats to the new family.

Watch video below

