Video/Photos: Kubolor Causes A Stir At Ebony's Funeral With His Mourning Attire

Among the tall list of celebrities who were present to bid their farewell to the late Dancehall diva Ebony Reigns, was the controversial musician, Wanlov the Kubolor.

Known for walking barefooted, the musician clad himself loosely in a simple red apparel with his short black ‘skirt’ to pay his last respect to the ‘Sponsor’ hitmaker.

His expressions at the funeral grounds at the forecourt of State House Saturday, March 24, 2018, could tell Wanlov was deeply hurt by the demise of the talented singer.

Watch the video here:



See some photos below:

