Amandzeba, Others Thrill Fans @ MOGO Concert

Patrons of Ghanaian highlife music last Saturday, March 24 witnessed another historic musical concert dubbed 'Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO)' at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

MOGO is an annual Ghanaian musical concert which brings together families, corporate institutions, individuals and lovers of highlife to celebrate genuine Ghanaian live band music.

Over the years, it has featured some of the world's renowned and most successful Ghanaian highlife musicians, who perform live to music enthusiasts.

This year's edition of the event witnessed performances from Amandzeba, 'Gyata Bi' singer Adane Best, Dromo Naa (traditional Ga ensemble) and master keyboardist Isaac Aryee.

Ghanaian highlife legend Amandzeba, who was the main artiste for the night, did not disappoint when he mounted the stage to perform.

He was the last to perform after Dromo Naa, Adane Best, Silas Yankson and keyboardist Isaac Aryee.

Performing at the event, Amanzeba showed that he has not lost his magical touch to live band performance.

His stage performance truly lived up to the hype. He kept the audience on their feet singing and dancing along from start to the end of his slot.

He thrilled patrons with hit songs like 'Dede Misuumobo', 'Wogbe Jeke', 'Opioto Datsor', among others.

Adane Best, who is credited with several hit songs, got patrons to sing along to some of his popular songs.

He entertained patrons with hit songs such as 'Femo Di', 'Dromo', 'Suumo', 'Wa No Pe Asem', 'Dompe', among others.

Dromo Naa also performed some great compositions to the relish of patrons.

The show witnessed performances from Silas Yankson (son of Paapa Yankson) and keyboardist Isaac Aryee, who also thrilled patrons to their satisfaction.

The 2018 MOGO, organised by Citi FM, was sponsored by Freight Consult, Special Ice Mineral Water, with support from La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.