Ebony Died A Christian – Manager Bullet

Ricky Nana Agyeman, popularly known as Bullet, manager of late Ebony Reigns, has revealed that the dancehall artiste accepted Jesus Christ into her life long before she passed on.

According to him, contrary to the widely held view that she was a wayward and a bad girl, she was a devoted Christian.

Ebony’s mother and other family members in tears

He stated that she was a good Christian who also dedicated time for prayers.

“Contrary to the commonly held, widely circulated but unfounded perception that Ebony was wayward, untrained and unreligious bad girl, Ebony was the exact opposite,” Bullet said in an emotional tribute to the late singer during her funeral on Saturday.

Ebony’s father being consoled

“Ebony was a Christian and, indeed, worshipped anytime she had the opportunity at the Golden Censor Church, Madina, headed by Apostle Steve K. Badu. She was powerful and had prayer sessions with a number of prophets, pastors and other Christian leaders,” he added.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, died in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway. She was returning to Accra after paying a visit to her mother on February 8.

Her childhood friend and assistant, Franky Kuri, and their bodyguard, Lance Corporal Francis Atsu Vondee, also died in the crash. She was buried at the Osu cemetery in Accra.

The black glass casket

Bullet described the late Ebony as kind person whose legacy will forever live on.

“Ebony was kind, friendly, respectful, down to earth and a philanthropist. There were a number of persons that she helped financially. Whenever possible she visited and assisted financially, a number of orphanages, children's homes as well as other needy persons,” he disclosed.

A section of the mourners

“Ebony on stage in the performing arena was different from Ebony off stage. Off stage she was just as committed and ambitious as on stage except that she never mixed her private life with her business life,” he added.