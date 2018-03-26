I Would Choose Lilwin Over Agya Koo Anytime - Top Movie Director Explains Why

Fantastic and award-winning movie director, Mr Jackson K Bentum, has stated categorically that he will at any day choose actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win over Agya Koo.

According to Mr. Bentum in an interview with SeancityGh, Agya Koo claiming himself as the greatest actor can never be true since there are a number of greatest artistes who are far ahead of him.

"If I compare Lil Win and Agya Koo, I will choose Lil Win over Agya Koo. A great actor is the one who will allow you to do anything with him.”

“You cannot use only one hairstyle for all movies and claim to be the best. Lil Win is very talented.”

“We can talk about, Grace Nortey, Bill Asamoah, Kwaku Twumasi, Michael Afrane, David Dontor, Akrobeto, Mcbrown, Agya Ntow, and more. Maybe he should talk about being a great comedian not actor,” Justice said.

The issue of who is the finest actor in Ghana has been a hottest argument among movie fans and industry players.

Some believe that Agya Koo has been the greatest actor ever happened to the industry while others are of different view and credit Lil Win.

Mr Jackson K Bentum