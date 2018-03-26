modernghana logo

2 hours ago | General News

Photos: Celebs, Bigwigs Paid Their Last Respects To Ebony

They came in their numbers to mourn a fallen star; a talented musician, who within a space of a year, shook the foundations of the Ghanaian music industry.

Within her short stint, this fallen star, Ebony, released more hit songs than many did in their entire careers.

Her impressive list of hit songs includes ‘Sponsor’, which also happens to be President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s favourite song for 2017.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway. She was returning to Accra after visiting her mother on February 8.

Her childhood friend and assistant, Franky Kuri, and their bodyguard also died in the crash.

She was laid to rest at the Osu Cemetery in Accra on Saturday after a befitting funeral service at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Among the numbers that came to pay their last respects were family, friends, celebrities, political bigwigs and business leaders.

See some photos below:

3262018110612 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20281282901

\

Stonebwoy (middle)

3262018110613 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20281442901

Actress Victoria Lebene and Abeiku Santana

3262018110613 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20281462901

Ibrahim Mahama (receiving a hug)

3262018110613 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20281492901

Ibrahim Mahama

3262018110613 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202814129

Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) [middle]

3262018110613 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20281522901

Rev Owusu Bempah

3262018110614 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202810929

Ade Coker, Greater Chairman of NDC and Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, former Mayor of Accra

3262018110614 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20281452901

Rex Omar

3262018110614 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20281432901

Bukom Banku

3262018110614 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20281622901

Stonebwoy and Samini

3262018110614 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20284629

Bullet, late Ebony's manager

3262018110615 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20281112901

Wanlov the Kubolor

3262018110615 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20281092901

Bukom Banku

3262018110615 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20281042901

Rex Omar and Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour)

3262018110615 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house2028652901

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

3262018110615 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house2028562901

Countryman Songo

3262018110615 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house2028502901

Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono)

3262018110615 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house2028312901

Sammy Awuku of the Youth Employment Agency

3262018110616 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house2028262901

Obour and Sammy Awuku of the Youth Employment Agency

3262018110616 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202813529

Amakye Dede

3262018110616 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house2028372901

Amakye Dede

3262018110616 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202816429

Catherine Afeku (Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister)

3262018110616 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20287329

Frema Osei Opare (Chief of Staff) and Catherine Afeku (Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister)

3262018110616 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202822901

Sammy Awuku and Frema Osei Opare

3262018110617 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202810429

Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff

3262018110617 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202810529

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, former Attorney General

3262018110617 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202810229

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, former Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

3262018110617 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house202810329

Nana Oye Lithur, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

3262018110617 ebony27s20final20funeral20rites20at20state20house20285629

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodoo
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

