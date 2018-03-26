Photos: Celebs, Bigwigs Paid Their Last Respects To Ebony

They came in their numbers to mourn a fallen star; a talented musician, who within a space of a year, shook the foundations of the Ghanaian music industry.

Within her short stint, this fallen star, Ebony, released more hit songs than many did in their entire careers.

Her impressive list of hit songs includes ‘Sponsor’, which also happens to be President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s favourite song for 2017.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway. She was returning to Accra after visiting her mother on February 8.

Her childhood friend and assistant, Franky Kuri, and their bodyguard also died in the crash.

She was laid to rest at the Osu Cemetery in Accra on Saturday after a befitting funeral service at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Among the numbers that came to pay their last respects were family, friends, celebrities, political bigwigs and business leaders.

See some photos below:



Stonebwoy (middle)



Actress Victoria Lebene and Abeiku Santana



Ibrahim Mahama (receiving a hug)



Ibrahim Mahama



Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) [middle]



Rev Owusu Bempah



Ade Coker, Greater Chairman of NDC and Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, former Mayor of Accra

Rex Omar



Bukom Banku



Stonebwoy and Samini



Bullet, late Ebony's manager



Wanlov the Kubolor



Rex Omar and Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour)



Gyedu-Blay Ambolley



Countryman Songo



Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono)



Sammy Awuku of the Youth Employment Agency



Obour and Sammy Awuku of the Youth Employment Agency

Amakye Dede



Catherine Afeku (Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister)

Frema Osei Opare (Chief of Staff) and Catherine Afeku (Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister)

Sammy Awuku and Frema Osei Opare



Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff



Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, former Attorney General

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, former Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

Nana Oye Lithur, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodoo

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com