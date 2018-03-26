Nigerians promote their country better than Ghana – Tourism Minister (Video)

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mrs. Catherine Abelema Afeku has said that Nigerians promote their country better than Ghanaians.

Speaking at the maiden edition of Ghana Fashion Awards, Monitored by Attractivemustapha.com, the minister urged Ghanaians to make it a point to wear made in Ghana clothings.

According to her she wishes wearing Ghanaian dresses will be daily affairs.

Comparing Ghana to nigeria she said that it's very weird to see Nigerians wear suit when you visit their country.

" It's very weird to see Nigerians wear suit in their country, they fully wear and promote Naija", Hon Catherine Afeku added.



