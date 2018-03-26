Terry Bonchaka's Mother Consoles Ebony's Parents

The late dancehall diva,Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng aka Ebony Reigns was finally buried at the Osu Cemetery in Accra on Saturday,March 24 ,2018.

Among the numerous sympathizers that gathered at the forecourt of the State House to mourn and pay their last respect to the late ‘ Maame Hwe’ hitmaker, was the mother of legendary late dancehall/Hip-life musician Terry Bonchaka.

Like Ebony Reigns who died at a tender age of 20 on Thursday ,February 8,2018 through a car crash at Nyamebekyere,near Mankronso in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region after visiting her mother in Sunyani,Terry Bonchaka also died at the tender age of 21 after performing at the Akuafo hall week celebrations at the University of Ghana, Legon through a motor accident on the Okpoglo road stretch on Thursday,October 30, 2003.

The sharp lenses of Razzonline.com captured the mother of the late ‘Puulele’ hitmaker, Mrs Charlotte Adjetey clad in her brown and black African apparel with a black scarf, accompanied by a middle-aged man,sorrowfully consoling the parents of the departed Ebony Reigns.

Razzonline.com is reliably informed that the middle-aged man spotted with Mrs Charlotte Adjetey is not a member of Terry Bonchaka’s family.

Top officials from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) including, Ibrahim Mahama, Oko, Vanderpuije. Oye Lithur, and seasoned musicians like Stonebwoy,Samini,Wanlov The Kubolor,among others also showed up in their numbers to commiserate with friends and family of the late singer.

Watch Terry Bonchaka's Mother console Ebony's parents in the video Below