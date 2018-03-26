My Stage Performance Moved Chris Brown - Sherifa Gunu

Multiple Award Winning African female soul musician Sherifa Gunu has Revealed in an interview on ENTAMOTY live show on Class Fm how her stage performance moved American Musician Chris Brown during his stage performance in GHANA for His Rig Hope City Concert In 2013.

According to Sherifa, being the one to open the Chris Brown Concert in Accra, she brought the stadium to live with her unexampled traditional performance on stage which triggered the American super star to jump off the stage even though his time to perform wasn't up.

According to Sherifa Chris Brown kept applauding her performance on that day and even had plans of working with her even before Chris met Nigerian singer Wizkid. She added that she has stopped opening shows at events for others to come and perform, she is super proud about her international recognitions lately and is ever ready for her global raiding.

Meanwhile Sherifa Gunu is slated to be performing at this year's Afrofest Music Festival in Toronto Canada.

Afrofest is the largest free African Music Festival in North America. Afrofest ignites the spirit of African culture in the heart of Toronto, one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world. It seeks to share the rich and diverse expressions of African music and culture in an inclusive, vibrant and positive community festival setting. A trait that Sherifa Gunu represents through her unique genre of music. Throughout the years she has stuck to her originality as a trailblazer of traditional african music across Africa and at the world stage at large. Watch her statement in the video below ;