Some popular Ghanaian musician wants to Kill stonebwoy – Prophet Nigel Gaisie (Video)

The founder and General Overseer of the True Word Fire Prophetic Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has made a stunning revelation about detractors of the one time BET African Act Stonebwoy saying that they will fall in disgrace and fail abysmally in their attempt to bring him down.

Speaking at a all Night service over the weekend, Prophet Nigel Gaisie revealed that a popular Ghanaian musician in Ghana has connived with the Illuminati Occult group to kill Stonebwoy before next year Easter celebrations (Thus, April 2019).

He continued that there have been 3 attempts to take the life of the artiste but the prayers of his (Stonebwoy) late mother was powerful and it protected him against all evil intentions towards him.

The wife of Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong Satekla was present during an all-night prayer service at Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s church at the time the prophecy came through.

The prophet went on to say it’s been arranged spiritually for him to die in a gruesome car accident that will be more severe and fatal than the one that claimed Ebony’s life, but the musician behind it will be disgraced .



