Photos: Akufo-Addo, Bill Gates, Others Attend Dangote's Daughter's Wedding

President Akufo-Addo, Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Dolapo; the Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates, on Friday attended the wedding reception of Alhaji Aliko Dangote's daughter, Hajiya Fatima, and her groom, Jamilu Abubakar in Lagos.

Prominent persons at the occasion included wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari; Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara; the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi; and others.

Fatima, is the daughter of billionaire businessman and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, while Jamil is the pilot son of former IGP, MD Abubakar.

Hajiya Fatima Dangote and her groom Jamilu Abubakar

The last phase of Fatima Dangote's wedding to Jamil Abubakar held on Friday night at Eko Hotel and Suites.

The couple had a 6 part event which held in Abuja, Kano and Lagos.

View photographs of the ceremony below;

Watch a short video of Davido jamming at the wedding with Dangote below;