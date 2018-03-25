This is the official video of the song 'Faithful God' by International award winning gospel Music Duo Willie & Mike. The song was released prior to the Chri...
Video: Faithful God By Willie & Mike
This is the official video of the song 'Faithful God' by International award winning gospel Music Duo Willie & Mike.
The song was released prior to the Christmas season last year.
The content and the lyrics originally makes the song a must listened to. It was mixed and arranged in Ghana by Shas Studios through the good works of Shadrach Yawson.
The song carries a very simple message in reverence of God's goodness and undying grace.
The Duo also have plans to release another single titled 'Me Ny3 Mo Bo Da'.