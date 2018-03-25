Video: Faithful God By Willie & Mike

This is the official video of the song 'Faithful God' by International award winning gospel Music Duo Willie & Mike.

The song was released prior to the Christmas season last year.

The content and the lyrics originally makes the song a must listened to. It was mixed and arranged in Ghana by Shas Studios through the good works of Shadrach Yawson.

The song carries a very simple message in reverence of God's goodness and undying grace.



The Duo also have plans to release another single titled 'Me Ny3 Mo Bo Da'.