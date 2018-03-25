Students Of Business College International Eulogize Ebony

Students of Business College International (BCI), Tamale, on the occasion of the College’s 15th Anniversary launch, eulogized the late dancehall Artiste, Ebony Reigns in grand style.

The Anniversary launch coincided with the funeral of Ebony Reigns at the State House in Accra on Saturday, March 24, 2018.

The College’s talented music stars put up a splendid performance onstage, singing some of Ebony Reigns’ hit songs including, “Maame hw3”, “Date your Fada,” “Poison” and “Kupe.”

One of Northern Region’s famous artistes, popularly known in showbiz as Don Singli, entertained the gathering with some of his popular songs including “Wumpini.”

Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Alhaji Mohammed Haroun Cambodia, the BCI Director, Alhaji Ibrahim Taimako and other invited guests were compelled to display their dancing skills.

The Business College International Director, Alhaji Ibrahim Taimako explained that his administration encouraged some of the students to go into music because of the exploits of Fancy Gadam and King of Zola Music, Maccasio.

The BCI’S Head of Operations, Bilal Shamsudeen Taimako pleaded with Fancy Gadam and Maccasio to collaborate and perform a peace song to promote genuine reconciliation and unity in the Northern Region.

The GES regional Boss, Alhaji Mohammed Haroun Cambodia tasked the student Artistes to blend their musical talents with academic requirements.

Fancy Gadam, Maccasio and Don Sigli were honoured for elevating northern music to gain positive international repute.

The school’s management gave Fancy Gadam, Maccasio band Don Sigli the opportunity to enroll two students for the 2018 academic season at no cost.