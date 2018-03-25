Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Ebony, Patapaa, Others Awarded At 3 Music Awards 2018

The 3 Music Awards 2018 winners have been announced and this took place at a commendable ceremony held on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Fantasy Dome inside the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre in La, Accra.

In its first year, the 3 Music Awards 2018 awarded musicians who have excelled in the art, considering their respective work(s) during the year under review. There were also honours for outstanding media houses, event house and businesses that have, in diverse ways helped develop showbiz in Ghana.

Among the winners were Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Patapaa, Ebony, Stormzy, Davido, Kumi Guitar, Becca and Maccasio.

Hosted by musician D-Black as well as actress and OAP Joselyn Dumas, there were fine performances from Stonebwoy, Obibini, TeePhlow, Eno Barony, Kumi Guitar, Joe Mettle, Joyce Blessing, Jupitar and many others.

Check the full list of 3 Music Awards 2018 winners out:

DJ of the Year

DJ Mic Smith

Song of the Year

Ayoo – Shatta Wale

Viral Song of the Year

One Corner – Patapaa

Best Collaboration of the Year

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie

Album of the Year

Highest – Sarkodie

Music Video of the Year

Overdose – Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz

Male Act of the Year

Shatta Wale

Female Act of the Year

Ebony

Hiplife/Hip-hop Act of the Year

Sarkodie

Gospel Act of the Year

Joe Mettle

Highlife Act of the Year

Kumi Guitar

Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year

Stonebwoy

Best Twitstar

Stonebwoy

Facebook Star of the Year

Shatta Wale

Instagram Star of the Year

Stonebwoy

Most Eventful SnapChat Channel

Becca

Group of the Year

Gallaxy

Breakout Act of the Year

Maccasio

Fan Army of the Year

Shatta Movement (SM4LYF)

Best Ghanaian International Act of the Year

Stormzy

African Act of the Year

Davido

Outstanding Achievement (Honorary) Award – Media

Joy 99.7 FM

Peace 104.3 FM

Graphic Showbiz

TV3 Ghana

Outstanding Achievement (Honorary) Award – Business

MTN Ghana

Airtel-Tigo Ghana

Vodafone Ghana

Outstanding Achievement (Honorary) Award – Event House

Charterhouse Ghana

Outstanding Achievement (Honorary) Award – Musician

Kojo Antwi

