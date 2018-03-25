Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Ebony, Patapaa, Others Awarded At 3 Music Awards 2018
Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Ebony, Patapaa, Others Awarded At 3 Music Awards 2018
The 3 Music Awards 2018 winners have been announced and this took place at a commendable ceremony held on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Fantasy Dome inside the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre in La, Accra.
In its first year, the 3 Music Awards 2018 awarded musicians who have excelled in the art, considering their respective work(s) during the year under review. There were also honours for outstanding media houses, event house and businesses that have, in diverse ways helped develop showbiz in Ghana.
Among the winners were Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Patapaa, Ebony, Stormzy, Davido, Kumi Guitar, Becca and Maccasio.
Hosted by musician D-Black as well as actress and OAP Joselyn Dumas, there were fine performances from Stonebwoy, Obibini, TeePhlow, Eno Barony, Kumi Guitar, Joe Mettle, Joyce Blessing, Jupitar and many others.
Check the full list of 3 Music Awards 2018 winners out:
DJ of the Year
DJ Mic Smith
Song of the Year
Ayoo – Shatta Wale
Viral Song of the Year
One Corner – Patapaa
Best Collaboration of the Year
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie
Album of the Year
Highest – Sarkodie
Music Video of the Year
Overdose – Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz
Male Act of the Year
Shatta Wale
Female Act of the Year
Ebony
Hiplife/Hip-hop Act of the Year
Sarkodie
Gospel Act of the Year
Joe Mettle
Highlife Act of the Year
Kumi Guitar
Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year
Stonebwoy
Best Twitstar
Stonebwoy
Facebook Star of the Year
Shatta Wale
Instagram Star of the Year
Stonebwoy
Most Eventful SnapChat Channel
Becca
Group of the Year
Gallaxy
Breakout Act of the Year
Maccasio
Fan Army of the Year
Shatta Movement (SM4LYF)
Best Ghanaian International Act of the Year
Stormzy
African Act of the Year
Davido
Outstanding Achievement (Honorary) Award – Media
Joy 99.7 FM
Peace 104.3 FM
Graphic Showbiz
TV3 Ghana
Outstanding Achievement (Honorary) Award – Business
MTN Ghana
Airtel-Tigo Ghana
Vodafone Ghana
Outstanding Achievement (Honorary) Award – Event House
Charterhouse Ghana
Outstanding Achievement (Honorary) Award – Musician
Kojo Antwi
Source: Razzoline.com