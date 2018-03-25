Sad Moments As Ebony Reigns Goes Home

March, shall forever remain as one of the most significant months in the history of the Ghanaian showbiz industry.

After remembering the birth of legendary Ghanaian dance/Hip-life artiste Terry Bonchaka on Friday,23 March ,2018, celebrated dancehall diva,Ebony Reigns is also finally buried today,24th March,2018 at the Osu cemetery in Accra.

The final funeral rites of dancehall diva, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known in showbiz as Ebony Reigns which was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra attracted a lot of celebrities and dignitaries like Abeiku Santana,Stonebwoy,Samini,Bukom Banku,Ibrahim Mahama,Nii Lante Vanderpuye,Okoe Vanderpuye who came to pay their final respect.



The burial ceremony follows the Tribute Concert held at the International Trade Fair Center in honour of the artiste.

The late Terrence Nii Okan-Mensah Adjatey aka Terry Bonchaka,was born on 23rd March,1982 in Accra.

He was the grandson of late Parliament speaker Peter Ala Adjetey and graduated from Adisadel College.

He was usually spotted in a costume that had a pair of his trousers cut short, with a comb in his hair, and a walking stick to match

Like Terry Bonchaka who died at the tender age of 21 after performing at the Akuafo hall week celebrations at the University of Ghana, Legon through a motor accident on the Okpoglo road stretch on Thursday,October 30, 2003,Ebony Reigns also died on Thursday ,February 8,2018 through a car crash at Nyamebekyere,near Mankronso in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region after visiting her mother in Sunyani.

Both Ebony and Terry Bonchaka,took the Ghanaian music scene by storm with their super-class stage performances. They were happy to promote the history and pride of the Ghanaian people.

Their uniquenesses is incomparable as they churned out ingenious musical pieces like, ‘Maame Hwe’ and ‘Puulele within the short time they lived.

Their legacies will continue to reign 'Chaka Chaka’.