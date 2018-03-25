Headmistress Of Ebony's Former School Defends Her Songs

The Headmistress of Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School (MEGHIS) Mrs. Sylvia Laryea, has indicated that there is nothing profane about the songs Ebony produced.

Ebony,who was a student of Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School,received a tumultuous criticism from a section of the general public who feel most of her songs including ‘Date Your Father and Hustle’ are profane .

But speaking to Adom TV’s Sister Sandra ,monitored by Razzonline.com at the funeral grounds of her departed former student Ebony Reigns,the Headmistress of MEGHIS Mrs Sylvia Laryea said she sees nothing profane about the kind of music the late dancehall diva churned out.

Sounding extremely sorrowful,Mrs Laryea delineated candidly that she was so proud of the late ‘Maame Hwe’ singer, and were even expecting her during the SRC week but died a week before.

Revealing the kind of character Ebony led whiles in the school,Mrs Sylvia Laryea said:

“Ebony was like every other student…her attitude was just like how all other students will behave…she could rally even her seniors for entertainment when she was in school and was academically good”,She told Sister Sandra on Adom TV

The sensational Ebony died through a ghastly accident, on February 8,2018 when returning from Sunyani where she had gone to visit her mother.

She was buried on Saturday,24 March,2018 at the Osu Cemetery.