Sarkodie, Davido, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Win Big At The Maiden Edition Of The 3Music Awards

The maiden edition of the 3Music Awards come off last night at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre. The show which was hosted by actress cum presenter Joselyn Dumas and musician Dblack. It was an exciting moment for fans and music stars who thronged for the maiden edition.

The night witnessed performances from the likes of Stonebwoy who opened the evening with an amazing performance, Obibini, Teephlow, Joyce Blessing, Joe Mettle, Sista Afia, Gallaxy, Kumi Guitar, Kurl Songx, Ex-Doe, Chicago, and several others.

The award scheme was launched in 2017 to celebrate our musicians who have worked hard all year round. The organizers didn't disappoint as the night was filled with bliss and glamour as several musicians and celebrities graced the event to see who wins at the event.

Shatta Wale won Fan Army of the year, Male act of the year, Facebook star of the year and also the ultimate award on the night, Song of the year. Sarkodie picked the album of the year, hip-hop/Hiplife act of the year, Stonebwoy also won the best dancehall/reggae act of the year, Instagram star of the year.

See below the full list of winners of 3 music awards 2018 below:

BEST GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL ACT
Stormzy (UK)
AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR
Davido (Nigeria)
INSTAGRAM STAR OF THE YEAR
Stonebwoy
FACEBOOK STAR OF THE YEAR
Shatta Wale
MOST EVENTFUL SNAPCHAT CHANNEL
Becca
FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR
Shatta Movement
DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Mic Smith
BEST TWITTER STAR
Stonebwoy
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Total Cheat by Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie
GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR
Joe Mettle
HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR
Kumi Guitar
HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR
Sarkodie
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR
Stonebwoy
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Overdose by Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz
VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR
One Corner by Patapaa
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Highest by Sarkodie
BREAKOUT ACT OF THE YEAR
Maccassio
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Galaxy
FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR
Late Ebony Reigns
MALE ACT OF THE YEAR
Shatta Wale
SONG OF THE YEAR
Ayoo – Shatta Wale

