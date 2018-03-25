Sarkodie, Davido, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Win Big At The Maiden Edition Of The 3Music Awards

The maiden edition of the 3Music Awards come off last night at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre. The show which was hosted by actress cum presenter Joselyn Dumas and musician Dblack. It was an exciting moment for fans and music stars who thronged for the maiden edition.

The night witnessed performances from the likes of Stonebwoy who opened the evening with an amazing performance, Obibini, Teephlow, Joyce Blessing, Joe Mettle, Sista Afia, Gallaxy, Kumi Guitar, Kurl Songx, Ex-Doe, Chicago, and several others.

The award scheme was launched in 2017 to celebrate our musicians who have worked hard all year round. The organizers didn't disappoint as the night was filled with bliss and glamour as several musicians and celebrities graced the event to see who wins at the event.

Shatta Wale won Fan Army of the year, Male act of the year, Facebook star of the year and also the ultimate award on the night, Song of the year. Sarkodie picked the album of the year, hip-hop/Hiplife act of the year, Stonebwoy also won the best dancehall/reggae act of the year, Instagram star of the year.

Watch stonebwoy's performance below



See below the full list of winners of 3 music awards 2018 below:

BEST GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL ACT

Stormzy (UK)

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

Davido (Nigeria)

INSTAGRAM STAR OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy

FACEBOOK STAR OF THE YEAR

Shatta Wale

MOST EVENTFUL SNAPCHAT CHANNEL

Becca

FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR

Shatta Movement

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Mic Smith

BEST TWITTER STAR

Stonebwoy

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Total Cheat by Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR

Joe Mettle

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

Kumi Guitar

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR

Sarkodie

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Overdose by Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR

One Corner by Patapaa

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Highest by Sarkodie

BREAKOUT ACT OF THE YEAR

Maccassio

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Galaxy

FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR

Late Ebony Reigns

MALE ACT OF THE YEAR

Shatta Wale

SONG OF THE YEAR

Ayoo – Shatta Wale