I Was Heartbroken When Ofori Amposah Became Pastor - Top Musician Reveals

Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin, known by the stage name Joey B, says he was heartbroken when he heard Ofori Amponsah had become a pastor.

“When I heard he is a pastor now I wasn’t surprised even though was a little heartbroken. I was never surprised because this guy has something inside of him that other people don’t see,” Joey B, said in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

According to him, the ‘Odwo’ singer, who is back into doing secular music, had some spiritual touch to his songs that people don’t really see.

Joey B is known to use some of Ofori Amponsah’s lines in his songs.

Explaining why he uses some lines of the highlife artiste in his songs, he said Ofori Amponsah’s songs are deep thus his reason for sampling his songs.

“I wanted to praise him; I want people to know that Ofori Amponsah is not just the Ofori we know. I received a tweet from him and I was super excited. He said he was proud of what I did with ‘Otoolege’…”

In a recent interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Ofori Amponsah explained that setting up the church was a result of some turbulence he underwent emotionally.

According to him, his calling is to do other things and not to be a pastor.