All set for Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Nominees Jam in Cape-Coast

All is set for organizers of Ghana music awards to thrill fans at Cape Coast Jubilee Park today with the much awaited nominees jam.

The Ghana Music Awards organized by Charterhouse Productions is undoubtedly the most popular entertainment event in Ghana is preceded by a nominee jam in other regions whilst the main event takes place in Accra.

Attractivemustapha.com can confirm that the event which is expected to attract thousands of music lovers is totally free.

Performing artistes billed to rock event are celebrated and award winning R&B duo, R2Bees, King Promise, Lynx Entertainment lads, Kidi and Kuami Eugene, Gospel Queens, Patience Nyarko and Gifty Osei, the Prince of Tadi, Kofi Kinaata and the undisputed King of African Dancehall, Samini!

The show will be hosted by GHOne TV’s Amanda Jissih with DJ Andy Dosty and the Patch Bay Band making sure the music never stops.

Another key excitement point for tonight’s jam is that keen contest between the UNSUNG ACTS who have all prepped up to set the stage ablaze;

From DopeNation to Royal Chris, O’Bkay to Real MC and Kelvinboy to Dhatgyal, it promises to be a night of nonstop entertainment.

Attractivemustapha.com