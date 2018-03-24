Charterhouse’s Statement: Stonebwoy Out, Samini In For VGMA Nominees Jam

The drama over the appearance and performance of Stonebwoy at tonight’s VGMA Nominees Jam at Cape Coast has taken another turn and www.entertainmentgh.com is almost frazzled following the situation.

In a new statement released by the organizers, confirming the list of artists for tonight’s show, the name of Stonebwoy was excluded, just hours after the artist was once again advertised to perform.

In his place, Samini, arguably the best live performer in Ghana, has been added to the list.

Read the statement from Chaterhouse below:

23rd March 2018

Accra

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ALL SET FOR THE 19TH VODAFONE GHANA MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES JAM!

At the 19th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Press Briefing on Friday 9th February, 2018 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, CEO of Charterhouse Ghana, Mrs Theresa Ayoade outlined the calendar of events for the season with a key component being the date and venue for this year’s nominees jam.

Initially slated for Saturday 24th March at the Jubilee Park in Cape Coast, the much anticipated jam had to be rescheduled to today, 23rd for reasons including possible challenges with live transmission on TV3, the official TV partner for the 19th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

With a line-up of some of the hottest acts on the nominee list for this year’s VGMAs, Charterhouse Productions, in collaboration with headline partner, Vodafone are happy to announce that all is set for the biggest outdoor jam to hit the Central Region in 2018!

Live on the big stage tonight in Cape Coast are celebrated and award winning R&B duo, R2Bees, King Promise, Lynx Entertainment lads, Kidi and Kuami Eugene, Gospel Queens, Patience Nyarko and Gifty Osei, the Prince of Tadi, Kofi Kinaata and the undisputed King of African Dancehall, Samini!

The show will be hosted by GHOne TV’s Amanda Jissih with DJ Andy Dosty and the Patch Bay Band making sure the music never stops.

Another key excitement point for tonight’s jam is that keen contest between the UNSUNG ACTS who have all prepped up to set the stage ablaze;

From DopeNation to Royal Chris, O’Bkay to Real MC and Kelvinboy to Dhatgyal, it promises to be a night of nonstop entertainment.

The 19th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is produced by events giants Charterhouse with support from Media General, Yfm, Dusk Capital, DSTV, KPMG and Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

It is proudly sponsored by telecoms giants, Vodafone!

