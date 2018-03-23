Stonebwoy Is Not Known In The UK – Jon Benjamin Reveals

Outspoken former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin has refuted reports that dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy is a household name in the UK.

According to him, it is absolutely false for anyone to say that the dancehall artiste is Ghana's well-known artiste in the UK.

The British diplomat was reacting to singer Stephanie Benson's comments in an interview that Stonebwoy is bigger in the UK than other Ghanaian artistes.

Benson in interview with Becky on EWITHBECKS said, “Stonebwoy is big in the UK, everybody knows about him there but the others are not so known there.

"I went for my radio tour just before I came with ‘One More’ ‘Goodbye' and ‘Good Feeling’ and everybody was asking me; do you know Stonebwoy and I said yes!”

Jon Benjamin, however, disputes this assertion.

In a tweet, the British Diplomat, who is known to have publicly declared his love for Shatta Wale, said “No, he isn’t. Household name in the UK”? I can’t think of a single friend or relative of mine in London who has ever mentioned or even heard of Stonebwoy, sorry”.