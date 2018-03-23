Winners Of 3Music Awards To Receive Gold-Plated Plaques

Award winners at the maiden edition of 3Music Awards scheduled for Saturday, March 24 at the Accra International Trade Fair Centre will each receive a gold-plated plaque as part of their prize package.

The event, which will be graced by top-rated music stars, will go down in Ghana's entertainment history as the first to introduce a gold-plated plaque for award winners.

The awards night which will be televised live on TV3 will witness performances from celebrated artistes such as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, R2Bees, King Promise, MzVee, Kidi, among other artistes.

“There are a lot of surprises and exciting moments to look out for on the night,” Manager Director of the 3Music Networks, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, stated.

The 3Music Awards ceremony seeks to award outstanding music and personalities under the calendar year starting from October 2016 to October 2017.

The maiden edition marks the beginning of an exciting journey which promises to be an annual awards ceremony dedicated to celebrating achievements in hiplife/hip-hop, highlife, Afrobeats, reggae/dancehall, gospel, best use of social media and the best talent fan army in Ghana.

Tickets for the event are available at TV3 premises at Kanda, Koala, Max Mart, Baatsonaa Total, Airport Shell for GH¢100 for regular and GH¢150 for VIP.