Remain Hopeful— Ghanaians Urged

Apostle Dr Daniel Kwasi Ofori Darko of the Christ Hope Outreach Ministry International has urged Ghanaians to remain hopeful no matter the circumstance they find themselves in.

In his address during the church's second anniversary and Easter festivities launch at Sowutuom in Accra recently, he said, “It is only hope through Christ that one can redeem him or herself from the challenges of this world.”

“The message is hope, for Colossians 1:27 states, Christ in whom the hope of glory, meaning despite everything, Christ will give us hope and glory,” Apostle Dr Ofori Darko added.

The anniversary week which will highlight the foundation and growth of Christ Hope Outreach Ministry International began on Wednesday.

According to him, the church will visit villages, prisons, hospitals, orphanages and the streets to preach the word of hope and make donations.

The programme will start with a clean-up exercise on March 29 to April 1 at Sowuotuom and its environs, followed by an Easter convention and a youth talk on the topic: ‘Youth of Sowuotuom, Rise Up For God’.

A picnic will be held on April 2 at the church premises, where families are expected to have fun, eat and make merry.