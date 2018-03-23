Martha Ankomah Made GLO Ambassador

Actress Martha Ankomah has joined the prestigious list of brand ambassadors for Globacom (Glo) in Ghana.

According to NEWS-ONE sources, the actress has penned a juicy deal with the company and would be getting involved in the company’s marketing and promotional activities very soon.

Martha will also be part of some huge initiatives coming up under the Glo brand to officially announce her addition to the Glo family.

Glo took interest in signing the beautiful actress because of her success in the Ghanaian movie industry and for being an inspiration to millions of Ghanaian youth.

She was also signed because of her huge influence beyond the shores of Ghana.

So far, Martha and boxer Bastie Samir are the new ambassadors who have been inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame for Globacom's brand icons in Ghana.

Martha is currently one of Ghana's most celebrated actresses who began acting on stage dramas in the days of Funworld and Kiddafest. She has since not looked back.

The screen goddess has moved to build and maintain a reputation as one of the most-loved actresses in Africa, and no wonder Glo's interest in her.