Velma Makes Ghana Proud At 2018 Great Hat Exhibition 

Ghanaian milliner Velma Owusu-Bempah has described her participation in the ongoing 2018 Great Hat Exhibition in the UK as an “amazing experience.”

The CEO of Velma & Accessories, who is known for her great millinery designs, is the only Ghanaian showcasing her beautiful designs at the Great Hat Exhibition ceremony. She is also the first Ghanaian in history to showcase her products at the world event.

“It’s amazing… my pieces were just stunning and it is a great experience for me, especially from the part of the world I’m coming from,” she said on Wednesday night.

The 2018 edition of the Great Hat Exhibition presented by X Terrace Fashion is the biggest platform for world milliners in the UK to celebrate world culture heritage in magnificent hat designs.

It has brought together 300 beautifully-crafted hats; all inspired by a piece of culture or lost ancient craftsmanship at this exhibition in Kings Cross, London, from March 22 to March 28.

On Wednesday, a private view session was organised for designers before the main event opened for the public on Thursday.

Velma told NEWS-ONE that other world milliners expressed love for her works and it was amazing.

“It’s really a big one to be part of. The exposure by meeting all these international talented milliners, I will say world-class milliners makes me feel like I’m so blessed to be here and feeling the hard work paying time,” she indicated.

“The interesting thing is I realised the organisers know me than I know. They told me they have been seeing my beautiful work and do I see their likes and comments. Yes, I’m happy and thank God for this journey and how far he has brought me. These are some of my wishes and they are coming true. I work hard and it’s paying off,” Velma stated.

Velma remains one of Ghana's best. She has been able to build a thriving and successful business, where she offers her clients impeccable hats or fascinators and the best of accessories for women.

Her comprehensive style, exceptional taste and expertise has brought her many celebrity clients like Samira Bawumia, Anita Erskine, Sandra Ankobiah, Juliet Ibrahim, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Joselyn Dumas, among many others.