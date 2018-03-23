WEDTECH Happening On Easter Monday

WEDTECH is a workshop for wedding vendors, people planning to get married and entrepreneurs. Its focus is to show how we can use technology to plan weddings and events, create jobs and network.

Speakers will touch on various topics within the wedding industry. This includes planning a wedding, combining corporate jobs with a wedding business, starting a business with low cost capital.

WEDTECH is powered by the Ayefro Inc app.

"We would learn how to brand our business to make it stand out, how to effectively market, how to position yourself to be attractive to clients and more," Frank Addae-Aboagye, CEO of Ayefro Inc. hinted.

WEDTECH takes place at the Holiday Inn Hotel at Airport on Easter Monday, 2nd April 2018.

Registration fee is Ghc50