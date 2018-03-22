My Daughter Is Free To Take Off Her Clothes if... – Captain Smart

Captain Smart, the host of Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM, has disclosed that he will allow his daughter to act nude if she decides to take it up as her profession.

He noted that most Ghanaians act hypocritically when it comes to matters concerning nudity.

Mr Smart made the revelation on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty during the newspaper review segment of the program.

He shares a similar opinion as Kumawood actress, Angela Tebiri, popularly known as Ella One, who said that she will gladly act naked if she is approached by a movie producer.

Ms. Tebiri added that if the script indicates that she has to go naked, she will gladly do it if the money is good.

In an attempt to affirm this claim, Captain Smart stated that he will not add to the huge number of Ghanaians who condemn nudity in movies.

In a heated argument with fellow broadcaster Adu Kumi of Adom FM, who was also was on the show, he asked the host of 'Dwaso Nsem' if he would allow his daughter to act nude.

“I will allow my daughter to act nude if she decides to take it up as a profession,” Captain Smart swiftly responded.