 Patricia Ameyaa Launches Fourth Album

Gospel artiste Patricia Ameyaa has officially launched her fourth studio album titled 'Calvary' at the God's Presence Ministry International in Accra.

The eight-track album launch and autograph signing session was attended by several personalities, including ministers of God, who were there to support the songstress.

Music fans who bought copies of the album had the opportunity to take photographs with the gospel artiste, as she thanked them for accepting and supporting her in the gospel music industry.

According to the gospel artiste, all the songs on the album were composed to minister hope to people who feel there is no hope and mend the hearts of the brokenhearted.

“My new album which is yet to receive air play on all the local radio station across the country has the potential of becoming a big hit on the Ghanaian music market by the close of the year,” she told BEATWAVES.

The album launch was also used to launch Patricia Ameyaa's maiden charity concert dubbed 'Be My Guest' to raise funds to support the needy in the society.