Nigerian Author To Read At Goethe-Institut

The Nigerian medical practitioner/essayist Dr Dami Ajayi will on Wednesday, March 28 read from one of his books titled 'A Woman's Body Is A Country' at the Goethe-Institut in Accra.

'A Woman's Body Is A Country' was selected by Quartz Africa as one of best books of 2017 and has received reviews in several newspapers, magazines and academic journals. Currently, a senior registrar of psychiatry at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, Dr Ajayi's writing has appeared in various print and online anthologies, as well as journals such as Kalahari Review, Afreada, Jalada Africa, Gambit, Newer African Writing and ITCH Magazine.

A co-founder of Saraba Magazine, his non-fiction has been published in the Guardian UK, Chimurenga Chronic, Die Zeit, Wawa Review of Books, OlisaTV, and Bakwa Magazine.

Also a poet and short story writer, his poetry has also featured on BBC Radio 4, Prosopisia, World Poetry Book, Badilisha Poetry X-Change, Enkare Magazine, among others.

The programme is being presented by the Writers Project of Ghana, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut in Accra.