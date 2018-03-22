Sarkodie, Others Warm Up For ‘Ponobiom Live In Concert’

Sarkodie

This year's edition of the 'Ponobiom Live In Concert' will take place this Saturday at the West Hills Mall at Weija in Accra.

Organisers of the show have promised music fans nothing but the very best of music and entertainment on one stage.

According to the organisers, all the artistes billed to perform at the event are ready to shake the venue with their various songs, stagecraft and dancing skills.

As the countdown begins for the spectacular show, all eyes are on Sarkodie, Samini, Kwaw Kese and Edem.

The event will also witness performances from artistes such as Tinny, Eno Barony, Jupitar, Episode and a host of others.

The organisers explained that the concert is meant to celebrate Ghanaian artistes and to give the Ghanaian music fans a party like no other.

The headline artiste, Yaa Pono, widely respected for his creativity and ability to rock the stage for long hours, is expected to deliver his finest performance so far on the stage.

He will perform most of his hit songs such as 'Gbee Naabu', 'Sokoo', 'Sane Eba', 'No Eas'y, 'Money On Mind' and a host of others.

The event is being organised by Uptown Energy and Pidgin Music.