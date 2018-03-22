Yaw Sarpong, Others For Altar 2018

Celebrated gospel artiste Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo will be performing with Francis Amo and a host of others at the 2018 edition of 'On The Altar Gospel Concert' scheduled for Monday, April 2 at Nungua.

The concert is the first of its kind being organised by the Church of Pentecost, Nungua District, Agnes Boahemaa Gyimah Temple (ABG Temple) in Accra.

It will be under the theme: 'On The Altar – Celebrating His Grace'.

There will be performances from Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo, Francis Amo, Minister Patrick, Heavenly Flames and a host of other artistes and choirs within the Teshie Nungua area of Church of Pentecost.

The annual event is aimed at bringing Christians and legends in the gospel fraternity to praise the Lord.

According to organisers, the programme is absolutely free and will start exactly at 3:00pm at the Church of Pentecost, ABG Temple, opposite the Goil filling station at Nungua C5.

The objective of the programme is to ensure that Christians, especially the youth within the area, avoid indulging in social vices on Easter Monday and spend the day worshipping and praising God under an atmosphere of grace.