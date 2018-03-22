George Lutterodt’s Wife Is ‘Ashawo’- Actor Claims 

Actor Peter Ritchie has taken jabs at Counsellor George Lutterodt in what looks like he is paying him back in his own coin about how he recently talked about actress Yvonne Nelson.

He described his family in an unsavoury manner, alleging that his wife and other female family members are “ashawo” (prostitutes).

George Lutterodt, who has gained notoriety for emotionally abusing women on TV and radio platforms, had earlier called celebrated actress Yvonne Nelson a “prostitute.”

Speaking in an interview on TV Africa, he reportedly described Yvonne Nelson as a “born-one, shameful ashawo” who has no iota of disgrace to shut up about her adulterous life of having a daughter out of wedlock.

Other media reports claimed Counsellor Lutterodt had said he never described Yvonne in that manner.

However, a video of him speaking on TV Africa which was widely circulated on Instagram proved otherwise.

Majority of Ghanaians who made comments about the video have blamed the Ghanaian media for giving their platforms to people like George Lutterodt, who continue to abuse their right to freedom of speech.

Actor Peter Ritchie was one of those people who got infuriated by George Lutterodt's remarks about Yvonne Nelson.

“Mr so-called Counsellor Lutterodt or whatever that your name is, I am very much disappointed in you and your statements these days about womanhood. It is only in Ghana that you will have these platforms to be heard. But hear this, if someone's daughter (Yvonne Nelson) is ashawo as you said, then your own great great grandmother is ashawo, your great grandmother is ashawo, your grandmother is ashawo, your mother is ashawo, your wife is ashawo and soon your daughter will be ashawo. Be advised nonsense,” he said on social media.